The City of Pueblo preparing to get three new fire stations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- The City of Pueblo is expected to get three new fire stations to help improve safety and response times.

Station 8 is one of two stations being relocated to help spread out resources as the department prepares to build a new firehouse. It's all a part of the department's plan to spread out resources to have a broader reach in the city.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the new firehouse, station 11, will be built off Pueblo Boulevard to service the west side of town.

That means a response time of six minutes or less will be realistic for the department, something that has been a goal for a while.

Moving locations will also help with upgrading the station, including a better ventilation system to dispose of toxic fumes from the truck. This will keep firefighters who live and work at the stations safer.

"Right now, our living spaces are buttoned up next to where our trucks come in. Most of our truck's exhausts are on the right side, which points into our living spaces, so as those trucks enter or exit, it creates a safety hazard," said Tim Trujillo, a Pueblo firefighter.

The new stations will also add training facilities and office spaces to strengthen the department.

The department also says the firehouses have new living spaces with a kitchen, living room, and full bedrooms.

The Pueblo City Council is providing the new thirty-seven million dollar check to fund the project.

The city aims to break ground at the new station six in April and the others later next summer.