Teen arrested in Southern California restaurant shooting that injured 4 last month

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured four people inside a restaurant south of San Diego last month. The Chula Vista Police Department says the youth was taken into custody Friday evening, and no other information is being released because of his age. The Oct. 28 gunfire prompted chaos inside NOVO Brazil in Chula Vista and fears of an active shooter loose in the Otay Ranch Town Center. Authorities have said they believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between two groups of people. The victims included a teen and a man and woman who were struck by bullets. Another woman suffered a graze wound.

