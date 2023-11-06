Scott scores 18 in Colorado State’s 81-73 win against Louisiana Tech
FORT COLLINS, Co. — Led by Joel Scott’s 18 points, the Colorado State Rams defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 81-73 in the season opener for both teams
FORT COLLINS, Co. — Led by Joel Scott’s 18 points, the Colorado State Rams defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 81-73 in the season opener for both teams
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.