COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by Jorell Saterfield’s 10 points, the Portland State Vikings defeated the Air Force Falcons 62-55 in a season opener for both teams

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.