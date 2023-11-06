Pueblo one of six cities in the running to host the National Championship Air Races in 2025

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -A world-renowned event, the National Championship Air Races, is looking for a new home and it could be right here in southern Colorado.

The National Championship Air Races has been located in Reno, Nevada for nearly six decades. But that's all changing as event organizers look for a new home.

"It's really, really hard to receive that news and figure it out. But then as you go through the process, you realize, well, you know, it's not the end, it's a new beginning," said Tony Logoteta, Chief Operating Officer of The Reno Air Racing Association.

But that fresh beginning could start at Pueblo Memorial Airport. It could become home to the hundreds of aircraft and their pilots and crews that attend the event.

"I'm just fully confident that they are going to come and support the community," said Logoteta.

Other than the airplane races, the event includes a large display of static aircraft with military and civil flight demonstrations.

The city of Pueblo is hoping they pick the steel city as their new home as the event has attracted close to 150,000 people, based on last years numbers. The event also brought in just over 100 million dollars in the past for the city of Reno, according to a 2019 event report. City leaders are hoping they can replicate that success and attract even more people to Pueblo.

"About 65% of those folks are from out of the area, so it brings a huge economic impact when they come in. I'm just excited, so it's, I think it's going to be great," said Logoteta

Pueblo is one of six cities being considered. The others are in Wyoming, Arizona, Utah, California and New Mexico. A final decision on the event's new home will be made sometime in 2024.