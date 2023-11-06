Pope’s 28 lead UCSD over Denver 95-87 in season opener
SAN DIEGO — Led by Bryce Pope’s 28 points, the UCSD Tritons defeated the Denver Pioneers 95-87 in the season opener for both teams
