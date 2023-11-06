Maine man sentenced to 15 years for mosque attack plot

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old from Maine accused of producing homemade explosive devices and making plans to attack a mosque has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Xavier Pelkey of Waterville was sentenced Monday. He entered an agreement with prosecutors in April in which he pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists while a second charge was dropped. Law enforcement officials said Pelkey was in communication with two juveniles about conducting a mass shooting at a Shiite mosque in the Chicago area. Pelkey’s lawyer said an argument could be made that it was a “farfetched, quixotic teenage adventure.”

