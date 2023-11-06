Jewish man dies after confrontation during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a 69-year-old Jewish man has died after a confrontation during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration in California. The county Sheriff’s Department says Paul Kessler died Monday at a hospital, a day after he reportedly was battered during protests in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles. An autopsy determined he suffered head trauma and the death was listed as a homicide. The Sheriff’s Department says it hasn’t ruled out the possibility that a hate crime occurred.

