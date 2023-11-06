James Corden heading to SiriusXM next year with a weekly show

NEW YORK (AP) — James Corden may be off TV screens after leaving CBS’ “The Late Late Show” but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped chatting with celebrities. The multiple Emmy- and Tony Award-winner who gave the world “Carpool Karaoke” is launching a new weekly show set for early 2024 on SiriusXM called “This Life of Mine with James Corden.” The show will feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars. In a statement, Corden called his new show “a new chapter,” adding “it’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

