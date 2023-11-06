Illinois lawmakers scrutinize private school scholarships without test-result data

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Invest in Kids private school scholarship program in Illinois expires Dec. 31 and supporters want the General Assembly to reauthorize it when it meets for its final three days this week. Critics want the program to sunset, saying there’s no evidence it improved student achievement. But the state education agency hasn’t had a chance to collect data to measure achievement. COVID-19 interrupted statewide testing during the first two years of Invest in Kids. So the contractor that the Illinois State Board of Education hired couldn’t start its analysis until it had 2022 test scores. It’s still preparing its first report on whether the program affected student achievement. Unions representing public school teachers say the program siphons money from public schools.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.