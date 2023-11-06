Hundreds of thousands still in the dark three days after violent storm rakes Brazil’s biggest city

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — At least 400,000 clients remained without electricity in Sao Paulo three days after a violent storm plunged millions in the dark. Power distributor Enel said Monday it expected power to be almost fully restored in Brazil’s largest city on Tuesday. The storm, with winds of up to 100 km/h (62 mi/h), killed at least seven people. It uprooted many large trees, some of which fell on distribution lines, cutting off entire neighbourhoods from the power grid. In some buildings, condo associations were delivering bottles of drinking water to residents, while others were forced to use water from their swimming pools to flush their toilets.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.