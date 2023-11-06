Homes evacuated amid fast moving brush fire near Asheville neighborhood

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A fast moving brush fire Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, prompted some homes to be evacuated in an Asheville neighborhood.

Crews with the Asheville Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to an area of Westmore Drive where a one-acre brush fire was threatening four homes.

Officials say homes were evacuated Sunday afternoon but did not give an exact number.

Just after 2 p.m., Asheville Fire reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire was contained. No injuries have been reported at this time.

An alert from the city of Asheville sent out Sunday afternoon said there would be continued public safety presence in the vicinity and that residents in the area may experience disruption in utilities due to the impacts of the fire.

Burn bans are in effect for much of Western North Carolina as dangerously dry weather conditions persist. As of Sunday afternoon, two significant wildfires were burning in Western North Carolina: the Collett Ridge Fire burning out in a remote area of Cherokee County on national forest land and the Poplar Drive Fire burning in the Edneyville community of Henderson County.

