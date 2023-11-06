Colorado Springs woman recounts the terrifying moment she was struck by a vehicle on a run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In early October, Wendi Medeiros was struck by a car while on a morning run and left bleeding in the street.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to the scene on Cowpoke Road and Smokewood Drive and are still investigating the collision, but right now, there are no suspects in the crash.

"I never, ever, ever thought it would happen, but now that it has, I have found myself with this just intense fear of getting back outside and running and doing something that I love so much," said Medeiros. "You know, since I haven't been able to do that, I feel like part of myself has been lost in all of this."

The crash happened on October 1 at around 9:00 a.m., and Medeiros said she caught the sight of a blue SUV driving away from the area in the immediate aftermath.

Fighting through immense pain, she said she called her husband for help. Medeiros was transported to a hospital by ambulance and when she arrived, she realized the gravity of her injuries.

Medeiros had to get four staples in her head for a wound there and undergo surgery for broken portions of her right elbow. Medeiros was also diagnosed with a concussion and treated for minor cuts and scratches across her body.

CSPD said their Major Crash Team is investigating this as a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

However, in the meantime, Medeiros is struggling to find closure and struggling with the mental trauma caused by the accident.

Medeiros said she still feels uncomfortable going out for a run and hopes the person responsible will come forward.

If you know anything about the crash or witnessed the event, you're encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.