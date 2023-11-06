ChatGPT-maker OpenAI hosts its first big tech showcase as the AI startup faces growing competition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT has invited hundreds of software developers to its first developer conference Monday in San Francisco. In doing so, it’s embracing a Silicon Valley tradition for technology showcases that Apple helped pioneer decades ago. But the path to OpenAI’s debut DevDay has been an unusual one. Founded as a nonprofit research institute in 2015, it catapulted to worldwide fame just under a year ago with the release of a chatbot that’s sparked excitement, fear and a push for international safeguards to guide AI’s rapid advancement.

