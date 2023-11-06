Backstage with the Fugees: Pras on his hip-hop legacy as he awaits sentencing in conspiracy case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Backstage at the second Los Angeles show of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ anniversary tour, Pras Michel was optimistic. Sunday night was a celebration of his landmark group, of the generations who have loved their music and of his freedom, however much remains. In April, the rapper was convicted in a political conspiracy trial and awaits sentencing. But he’s filed a motion for a new trial and is hopeful. Outside his dressing room, a party converged in Wyclef Jean’s dressing room before Lauryn Hill took the stage at close to 10 p.m. The original Fugees trio performed together as if no time had passed.

