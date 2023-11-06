An 11-year-old killed in Cincinnati has been identified and police are seeking the shooter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 11-year-old boy killed in a weekend shooting in Cincinnati has been identified. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office on Monday said Dominic Davis the victim of a homicide. No suspect has been arrested. Police Chief Terri Theetge told reporters Sunday that a shooter in a sedan fired 22 rounds “in quick succession” into a crowd of children just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the city’s West End, slaying Davis and wounding five others. Theetge says it is too early to say whether the shooting was random or targeted.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

