A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A glitch in the network that processes electronic transfers between nearly all U.S. bank accounts has led to delays in settling deposits, some of which remain stalled. That’s according to the private company that operates the system. The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately. It emphasized that it was responsible for the error, not individual banks, adding that the issue affected only a “very small percentage” of all transactions.

