COS vet in need of financial support for his dog “Goose” after he consumed an article of clothing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A veteran in Colorado Springs is raising money for his dog, after vet bills are stacking up.

His dog, "Goose" ate a flannel and had re-occurring health issues that landed him in the ICU this week after veterinarians discovered it had impacted a large portion of his stomach.

For Robert Hamburger, who retired from active duty in the Army as a field medic, his dog Goose is a support system as he re-adjusts to civilian life.

"I just moved, so I didn't have any savings. I feel like I've kind of failed them a little bit. He kind of saved me when I got out," Hamburger said.

Hamburger said that the current vet bills total around $15 thousand dollars. To donate to his Go Fund Me, click here.