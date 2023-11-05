Skip to Content
News

COS vet in need of financial support for his dog “Goose” after he consumed an article of clothing

KRDO
By
New
Published 6:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A veteran in Colorado Springs is raising money for his dog, after vet bills are stacking up.

His dog, "Goose" ate a flannel and had re-occurring health issues that landed him in the ICU this week after veterinarians discovered it had impacted a large portion of his stomach.

For Robert Hamburger, who retired from active duty in the Army as a field medic, his dog Goose is a support system as he re-adjusts to civilian life.

"I just moved, so I didn't have any savings.  I feel like I've kind of failed them a little bit.  He kind of saved me when I got out," Hamburger said.

Hamburger said that the current vet bills total around $15 thousand dollars. To donate to his Go Fund Me, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content