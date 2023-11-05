Singapore’s prime minister plans to step down and hand over to his deputy before the 2025 election

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he plans to bow out and hand over power to his deputy Lawrence Wong next year before the 2025 general election. The 71-year-old Lee initially intended to retire before turning 70. But it was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee is the eldest son of Singapore’s first leader who built up modern Singapore. Lee has been prime minister since 2004. Lee named Wong last year as his designated successor. Lee said Sunday that he has full confidence in Wong and that there was no reason to delay the political transition. He said he plans to pass the baton to Wong by the ruling party’s 70th anniversary in November 2024. But Lee didn’t give an exact date.

