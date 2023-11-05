Man in custody after firing shots inside Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after firing shots inside of an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Springs Police, Stetson Hills Division, received the call for service just before midnight Saturday night near Dublin Boulevard.

Officers reported contacting a man in the apartment, who they stated had a handgun and was intoxicated.

They added, another person was also in the apartment who was also intoxicated with a firearm.

Efforts were made to contact the other man, but were unsuccessful. Officers then obtained a warrant and took 21-year-old Elijah Baker into custody.

Colorado Springs Police said evidence of the shots fired prior were collected from the apartment as well as an additional firearm.