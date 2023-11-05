California officer involved in controversial police shooting resigns over racist texts, chief says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A police chief says the California officer involved in a controversial shooting last year has resigned after the discovery of racist text messages he wrote, including some making light of the shooting. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said Mark McNamara quit the force last week. Mata says McNamara was being investigated by a police internal affairs unit for an unrelated matter when authorities turned up what he called “disgusting text messages” that showed racial bias. He said text messages showed McNamara communicating with two unnamed recipients and referring to the March 2022 shooting of K’aun Green McNamara. Contact information for McNamara could not be found Sunday.

