Southbound I-25 closure due to 16-year-old driving the wrong way, under the influence of alcohol

Published 10:04 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Southbound I-25 was closed Friday morning following a pursuit involving a 16-year-old female driver. 

Just before 1a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 near Uintah Street.

Police found the car near Woodmen Road, but the driver failed to stop for officers and continued driving northbound. 

Officers reported trying to drive ahead of the car and stop traffic near Interquest Parkway, but the driver kept going until it hit a police cruiser, causing severe damage. 

The driver was found to be a 16-year-old female who was under the influence of alcohol while driving to Castle Rock. 

No officers or citizens were injured following the incident. 

Three lanes of southbound I-25 were closed while officers investigated the scene, but have since re-opened.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

