Former Guinea dictator Camara, 2 others escape from prison in a jailbreak, justice minister says

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s justice minister says that the country’s former strongman leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara has escaped from prison. Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright told a local radio station that gunmen had stormed the central prison in Conakry early Saturday. The announcement came hours after heavy gunfire erupted in the Kaloum district of the capital. Camara, who came to power in a 2008 coup d’etat, has been detained in connection with a stadium massacre during his brief time in power. The justice minister says that Guinea’s borders have been closed and that authorities will find Camara. Two other high-profile detainees also have escaped _ Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.