Big Weekend: Rich Eisen reflects on NFL Network turning 20 and calling Chiefs-Dolphins on Sunday
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
Rich Eisen has had many memorable moments during his long tenure at NFL Network. This weekend though might end up being tough to beat. Saturday marks 20 years since NFL Network went on the air with Eisen anchoring “Total Access.” On Sunday, Eisen will call one of the biggest games of the first nine weeks when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.