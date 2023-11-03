Woodman Rd, east of Powers, down to one lane due to gas leak

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said on "X" that Woodman Rd. near Mohawk Rd., east of Powers, is down to one lane due to a gas leak.

EPSO said that all westbound lanes could be closed later.

Possible traffic flow impacts in the area of Woodmen Rd @ Mohawk Rd. WB Woodman down to one lane with possibility of closure for a gas leak... pic.twitter.com/t7yBLsP01D — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 3, 2023

This is a developing story.