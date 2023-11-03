Skip to Content
Woodman Rd, east of Powers, down to one lane due to gas leak

Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said on "X" that Woodman Rd. near Mohawk Rd., east of Powers, is down to one lane due to a gas leak.

EPSO said that all westbound lanes could be closed later.

This is a developing story.

