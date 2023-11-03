Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has ruled that a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in class can press forward with a $40 million lawsuit. That means that Abby Zwerner could get much more than just workers compensation for her injuries. The former first-grade teacher was hospitalized and endured multiple surgeries after a bullet struck her hand and chest in January. Zwerner alleges school administrators ignored warnings the boy had a gun that day. Lawyers for Newport News Public Schools argued that Zwerner was eligible only for workers compensation. Some legal experts expected Zwerner’s lawsuit to fail because the state’s strict workers compensation law covers allegations of negligence.

