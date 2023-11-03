Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A stretch of street in Oakland, California, has been renamed for Tupac Shakur. The honor comes 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary. A section of MacArthur Boulevard near where he lived in the 1990s became Tupac Shakur Way on Friday. Shakur’s family members and Oakland native MC Hammer attended the ceremony. The late rapper’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur told the crowd that she hopes her brother’s spirit lives on in the streets of his adopted hometown. The new street sign was unveiled moments later. The ceremony came a day after a man pleaded not guilty to murder in the Las Vegas shooting death of Shakur.