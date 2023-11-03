Toddler critically injured in accidental shooting after suspect discards gun on day care playground
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a toddler in Las Vegas was hospitalized after finding a gun on a day care playground that had been discarded by a teenager. Police say the teenager was fleeing after opening fire on a city bus Friday. Deputy Police Chief Reggie Rader says the toddler is under the age of 5. Rader says the toddler “found the firearm, picked it up, and the firearm discharged.” Officers found the suspect in the area and took him into custody. Rader said the teenager had gotten into an argument with a man on the bus, pulled out a gun and shot him. That man was also hospitalized and was in stable condition.