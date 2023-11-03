Raw Summit Event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting its Raw Summit event with the help of Home Advantage on November 3, from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.

Experts from across the state will be coming to Colorado Springs to offer new resources to veterans and first responders in our community. The speakers will be touching on issues to help create resiliency and wellness in the veteran and first responder community as well as, focusing on teaching people more about suicide prevention.

The event features interactive conversations, a panel discussion, videos, and more than forty resource tables. The event is free and open to the public.