Pan American Games give Chile’s Boric a break from political polarization

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s President Gabriel Boric faces a deeply polarized country, rising crime and a divisive upcoming vote on a new constitution. But his life is like a dream while attending the Pan American Games in his country’s capital. Boric drew loud applause at the National Stadium on Oct. 20 when he opened the 41-nation games. They have given him with both a respite from acrimonious politics and an easy way to generate positive publicity amid his deeply faltering popularity. A couple of days after Sunday’s closing ceremony, the leftist president will receive the draft of a proposed constitution written by a council dominated by right-wing politicians

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and PATRICIA LUNA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.