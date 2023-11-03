Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says

A shortage of half-pint milk cartons is affecting school meals in cafeterias across the U.S. School officials from New York to California are scrambling for backup options after a main supplier of cartons said demand has outstripped supply. Dairy suppliers and state officials say the problem is not a shortage of milk itself, but the cardboard cartons used to serve it. Some schools may limit the types of milk they offer, pour milk into cups or serve other options, such as water. Officials say the shortage could last until 2024.

