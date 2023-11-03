Michigan fires Stalions, football staffer at center of sign-stealing investigation, AP source says
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Michigan has fired Connor Stalions, the football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into a impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person said Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, failed to show up for scheduled hearing and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly.