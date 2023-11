DENVER (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd will miss Friday night’s game at Denver with a non-COVID-19 illness. Kidd didn’t make the trip and will be replaced by top assistant Sean Sweeney. It’s the second time Sweeney has filled in. Dallas goes into its first meeting with the defending NBA champion Nuggets as the only undefeated team in the Western Conference. The Mavs are 4-0 for the first time since 2004-2005.

