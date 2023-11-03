Local members of Jewish, Islamic faith experience hate as war continues in Middle East

By Mark Poulose

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Members of the local Jewish and Islamic communities are feeling hate as war continues in Gaza. As the conflict nears a month-long, KCTV5 caught up with leaders in both communities to see how they are processing what is going on in the Middle East.

“The fear and anxiety that Jews are living with is very real right now,” said Gavriela Geller, the Jewish Community’ Relations Bureau’s Executive Director.

“It equals or exceeds the similar wave that happened after September 11, 2001,” said Mousa Elbayoumy, CAIR-Kansas’ Chairman.

The war is happening thousands of miles away. Tensions are being felt around the globe, including in Kansas City.

“We’re too scared to be out in a public space that isn’t access controlled where we can’t control if someone is desiring to harm us,” said Geller.

At local Jewish events, organizers have felt the need to increase security since the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

“We have had to re-double our security efforts in light of October 7 and the shocking rise in antisemitism that has occurred since,” Geller said.

Similarly, members of the Muslim community have also felt like they have been targets of hate. KCTV5 talked with the leader of the Center for American Islamic Relations in Kansas. He said people shouldn’t judge others because of who they pray to.

“We do not expect anymore than you would do for your neighbor or your co-worker,” Elbayoumy said. “Do not do something negative to them. Do not deal with them like they are guilty or accused of something just by their faith.”

As the war in Gaza continues, local religious leaders in KC say a little compassion can go a long way.

“We should all be able to see each other as human beings, worthy of life and dignity,” said Geller. “I am so grateful for the Muslim partners and the friends that have reached out to me over the last few weeks to offer their sorrows and their sympathies.”

