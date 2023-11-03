Jeff Bezos, after founding Amazon in a Seattle garage three decades ago, packs his bags for Miami

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly three decades, Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle. In a Instagram post, the Amazon founder announced plans to return to Miami — where he spent his high school years — to be closer to his parents and his partner, Lauren Sánchez. Bezos, 59, added that operations for his rocket company, Blue Origin, are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. While sharing excitement about the move, Bezos said it was also an emotional decision. Seattle has been Bezos’ home since 1994, when he started Amazon out of his garage. The now-billionaire already has lavish properties in Miami. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Bezos had purchased a mansion in South Florida for $79 million, just two months after buying a neighboring estate for $68 million.

