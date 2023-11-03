Jamaican security forces shot more than 100 people this year. A body camera was used only once

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A government agency in Jamaica found that security forces were not wearing body cameras when they fatally shot or injured more than 100 people in the Caribbean island this year. The Independent Commission of Investigation said Thursday that only one body camera was worn during the 106 incidents reported from January to June involving Jamaica’s police and military. Security forces have killed a total of 119 people as of Oct. 31. It wasn’t clear if any body cameras were worn in the cases reported from July to October. The report comes after Jamaica’s government announced in April that it had distributed 400 body cameras to police.

