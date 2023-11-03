Israel ‘severing all contact with Gaza’, will send Gazan workers back to enclave

By Mariya Knight, Tamar Michaelis and Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Israel will return Gazans working in the country back to the besieged Palestinian enclave, Israel’s Security Cabinet announced on Thursday, adding that it would also sever contact with Gaza.

Prior to Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks and kidnapping rampage, about 18,000 Gazans had permits to cross into Israel and work, where they could earn significantly more than in Gaza.

“Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza. Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza,” the government press office said Thursday.

The statement did not detail how or when the workers would return to what is now an active warzone that is being bombarded hundreds of times per day.

The cabinet also said it would deduct funds that are designated for Gaza, including funding from the Palestinian Authority – a separate government body with limited self-rule in the West Bank – that would go to the strip.

Over the past few years, Israel began issuing thousands of work permits for Gazans to cross into Israel as part of an economic incentive strategy Israeli authorities had hoped would encourage Gazans to distance themselves from Hamas.

Gazans in the West Bank told CNN last month that getting a work permit for Israel allowed them to become vital breadwinners. Many are the only members of their families to have a job and the salaries they earn in Israel are multiple times higher than anything they’d be able to get in Gaza.

Following Hamas’ terror attacks on Israeli soil, which killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shut all access to the enclave and many Gazans working in Israel became stuck.

“I always wanted this permit because the situation in Gaza is very dire. The financial situation, the debt … the economy is zero. There’s no work opportunities,” Ismail Abd Almagid told CNN last month, adding that he had been unemployed until he got the permit.

Unemployment levels in Gaza are among the highest in the world, with nearly half of the population out of work, according to 2022 UN data. More than than 80% of the population live in poverty.

“For at least the last decade and a half, the socioeconomic situation in Gaza has been in steady decline,” UNRWA, the UN’s main aid agency in the enclave, said in August.

For nearly 17 years, Gaza has been almost totally cut off from the rest of the world, with severe restrictions on the movement of goods and people.

The 140-square-mile enclave is ruled by Hamas but blockaded by Israel and Egypt, since 2007, and relies heavily on imported fuel and electricity to run all its services.

In response to Hamas’ terror attacks, Israel imposed a “complete siege” on the enclave and stopped all food, water, medicine, and fuel supplies from entering Gaza, deepening a humanitarian crisis.

Israeli airstrikes have killed over 9,000 people, half of them children, and injured about 22,000 others, according to figures released Thursday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Humanitarian organizations have described catastrophic conditions where civil order is starting to break down, and have issued increasingly urgent calls for a ceasefire to allow desperately needed aid into Gaza. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said on Wednesday after his return from Gaza that “the scale of the tragedy is unprecedented.”

“The levels of distress and the unsanitary living conditions were beyond comprehension,” he said. “Everyone was just asking for water and food.”

On Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that it received fresh food, water, relief and medical supplies from 106 aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent that crossed into Gaza from the Rafah Crossing. The PRCS said that this brings the total number of trucks that have crossed successfully from Egypt into Gaza to 374.

Before the war began on October 7, Gaza received about 455 aid trucks per day, according to the United Nations.

But aid agencies warned the aid trickling into Gaza is vastly insufficient to stave off the dire humanitarian crisis.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasova and Zeena Saifi contributed reporting.