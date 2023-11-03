Iran sentences a woman to death for adultery, state media say

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say a court has sentenced a woman to death for adultery. The IRAN newspaper says the woman worked as a trainer in a gym for females. It says her husband contacted police in 2022 when he found her with another man at their home. Under Iranian law, she can appeal. Iran is under international pressure for its extensive use of the death penalty. The U.N. says it executed at least 419 people in the first seven months of this year, up 30% from the same period last year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.