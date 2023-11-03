Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Finer; Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States; Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy to the United Kingdom; Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.