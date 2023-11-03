EL Paso County teen last heard from 2 weeks ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Nadya Hayes, who was last heard from on Oct. 18.

According to EPCSO, Nadya's aunt reported her missing on Oct. 13 after last seeing her the night before. Nadya spoke to her aunt on Oct. 18 by phone but would not share her location.

Nadya has ties to the Denver area and family in Texas, according to EPCSO. The sheriff's office also said that though Nadya has been in contact with her aunt, there are concerns about self-harm.

Nadya is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Nadya's whereabouts, contact the EPCSO at (719) 520-7777.