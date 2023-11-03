Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have ‘partners for peace’

TEL AVIV (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning Israel that it risks destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acts swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas. Blinken on Friday bluntly called for Israel to pause military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance. He said the current situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.

By MATTHEW LEE and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.