Blackpink Lisa’s Chinese social media page suspended after Paris burlesque routine

By Chris Lau, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Blackpink star Lisa’s Weibo page appears to have been taken down, weeks after she performed a burlesque routine in Paris that sparked a huge debate on China’s tightly regulated internet.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Thai star’s verified account @lalalalisa_m was no longer searchable on the site, one of China’s most popular social media networks.

“The account can longer be viewed because it has received complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules from the Weibo Community Management Regulations,” her replacement page stated.

It is not clear what types of complaint she has received but China’s web companies routinely suspend or remove pages that breach the country’s myriad censorship rules – or that simply generate too much controversy.

The suspension of her account comes after Lisa performed five shows in September at the Crazy Horse Paris, one of the French capital’s top burlesque venues.

Videos of her performances shared on social media stirred controversy however in some parts of Asia, such as China, where more conservative attitudes often prevail.

CNN has reached out to Weibo and the star’s record label YG Entertainment for comment.

Weibo accounts of Blackpink’s other members – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose – remain online.

K-Pop supergroup Blackpink rose to international fame after debuting in 2016. The group headlined Coachella this year and has collaborated with US singers such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

Lisa – the only girl in the group without Korean heritage – has gained a large following in China, having appeared as a coach in a Chinese reality dance show.

In China there was a fierce debate on Weibo between users who questioned Lisa’s decision to associate herself with Crazy Horse and those who supported her show.

“Lisa is given very good resources. Why did she choose the Crazy Horse show?,” one Weibo user wrote.

Another said her account should have been taken down sooner. “She was still very high-profile on Weibo after attending the Crazy Horse show,” the user wrote.

Others lamented the disappearance of her Weibo page.

“I may have also criticized her for the Crazy Horse show. But that doesn’t mean she should be banned,” another user wrote.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.