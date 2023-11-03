Australian premier to protest blogger’s vague detention conditions while meeting Chinese president

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will protest a lack of transparency in China’s treatment of a detained Australian democracy blogger when meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing during a trade-focused state visit. Albanese said the detention of Yang Hengjun without conviction for almost five years is one of the topics he expects to raise with Xi. Yang has been detained in China without conviction for almost five years. Albanese was speaking to reporters in the northern Australian city of Darwin on Saturday hours before he was to fly to Shanghai. He will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China since 2016 signaling an improvement in strained relations between the two nations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.