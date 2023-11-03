Appeals courts temporarily lifts Trump’s gag order as he fights the restrictions on his speech
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily lifting a gag order on Donald Trump in his federal election interference case in Washington. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision on Friday puts a hold on the gag order to give the judges time to consider Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions while his appeals play out. The order says the temporary pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Trump’s bid. The gag order bars Trump from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses in the case.