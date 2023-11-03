AP Election Brief | What to expect in New Jersey’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Every seat in New Jersey’s General Assembly is up for grabs in Tuesday’s general election. With solid Democratic majorities in both chambers, party control of the body is not expected to change hands. Democrats have a 25-15 advantage in the state Senate and a 46-34 lead in the state Assembly. Among the notable contests are the races in Legislative Districts 3 and 4 in southern New Jersey. In District 3, Republicans won the state Senate seat and both state Assembly seats by narrow margins in 2021. The election for New Jersey governor will be held in 2025.

