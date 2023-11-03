AP Election Brief | What to expect in Connecticut’s mayoral elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters throughout Connecticut will elect mayors in Tuesday’s off-year general election. The race in Bridgeport takes place in the shadow of a complicated legal drama. A state judge on Wednesday ordered a redo of the Sept. 12 Democratic primary in Bridgeport after reviewing evidence of possible illegal ballot box stuffing. In that contest, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast. The date for the new primary has not been set, but Tuesday’s election will proceed anyway. Other notable races will be held in Derby, Hartford and New Haven.

