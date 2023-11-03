A gas explosion at a building north of New York City injures 15, including 5 responders

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A gas explosion has collapsed part of a brick multifamily building north of New York City and trapped victims in the rubble. Five first responders are among the 15 people who were injured in the Thursday afternoon blast in Wappinger Falls. There are no fatalities. Eight adults and two children were injured. One of the children and two of the adults were flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. One firefighter and four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

