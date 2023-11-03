A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections. The charges announced Friday involve former Juab County Clerk Alaina Lofgran. She’s accused of allowing the 2022 ballots to be shredded despite a law to preserve them for nearly two years, and of mishandling 2020 ballots despite a court order to preserve those records. Lofgran declined to comment. The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a rural desert area of west-central Utah. A Republican, Lofgran was Juab County clerk from 2015-2023.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.