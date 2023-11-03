4 Virginia legislative candidates, including ex-congressman, are accused of violence against women

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett is among four male candidates to run for state legislative seats in Virginia this year who’ve been accused of physical violence against women. Garrett has reentered politics after leaving Congress almost five years ago so he could seek treatment for alcoholism. Garrett is seeking a Virginia House of Delegates seat in statewide elections Nov. 7. Garrett’s political comeback has been marked by allegations of abuse in a bitter divorce proceeding. Garrett’s estranged wife has accused him of physical and emotional abuse. She claims he choked her while she lay in a hotel bed with their infant daughter. Garrett denies the accusations.

By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.