2 killed as flooding hits Kenya, sweeping away homes and destroying roads, officials say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya say heavy rains and flooding ravaged parts of the country, sweeping away homes and livestock and destroying roads and electric transmission lines. At least two people were killed and at least one was missing. One of the victims died after a house collapsed under heavy rains in the coastal city of Mombasa, police said, while the second was swept away by floods in Meru County in central Kenya. Emergency workers were searching for a third person believed to have drowned in Isiolo, in the country’s north. Kenya’s Meteorological Department had earlier warned of above average rainfall until Monday.

